Netflix’s New Show Looks Like It’ll Be Outstanding. Watch The Awesome Preview Here

Netflix dropped an awesome trailer for its upcoming show “Tidelands” on Monday.

The plot of the show, according to the YouTube description, is, “Cal McTeer must unlock the secrets that lie beneath the surface of Orphelin Bay before it’s too late.”

I’m not even sure I have the words to describe the trailer. It’s all over the place, but it in the best way possible. It looks like it will have the perfect blend of suspense, supernatural stuff, drama, twists and turns and just about everything else you’d expect out of a darker drama. (RELATED: The Number Of People Now Subscribing To Netflix Will Blow You Away)

You can check out the awesome trailer below.

Was I correct, or was I correct? The show looks just as legit as you’d want anything to be from Netflix. Plus, it takes place in Australia. The wilderness could be a character of its own.

You can catch it on the streaming service December 14.

