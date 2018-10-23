The Campbell Soup Company Is Distancing Itself From Exec. That Blamed Soros For Caravan

Mike Brest | Reporter

The Campbell Soup Company is distancing itself from an executive that tweeted his belief that left-wing billionaire George Soros is funding the massive caravan heading through Mexico toward the U.S. border on Tuesday.

Kenneth Johnston, Campbell Soup Company’s vice president of government affairs, tweeted on Monday, “See those vans on the right? What you don’t see are the troop carriers and the rail cars taking them north. @OpenSociety planned and is executing his, including where they defecate. And they have an army off American immigration lawyers waiting at the border.”

Johnston’s tweet was a quote tweet of one that featured a photo of the caravan of people marching towards the United States. (RELATED: Fox News Interviewed Migrant In Caravan – He Says There Are Criminals ‘Everywhere’)

Honduran migrants take part in a caravan heading to the US, on the road linking Ciudad Hidalgo and Tapachula, Chiapas state, Mexico, on October 21, 2018. (PEDRO PARDO/AFP/Getty Images)

The Open Society Foundation that his tweet referenced is an organization founded by billionaire Democratic donor George Soros.

The Foundation responded to the accusation on Twitter, saying, “Mr. Johnston, neither Mr. Soros nor Open Society is funding this effort. We are surprised to see a @CampbellSoupCo executive spreading false stories. We do support the historic U.S. commitment to welcoming people fleeing oppression and violence in their homelands.”

A Campbell Soup spokesperson told The Daily Caller that “the opinions Mr. Johnston expresses on Twitter are his individual views and do not represent the position of Campbell Soup Company.” They did not say whether or not Mr. Johnston would face any repercussions.

