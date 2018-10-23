Save Over $100 On A KitchenAid Stand Mixer With This Code

The popular KitchenAid 5-Quart Tilt Head Stand Mixer retails for $300, but you can get it for just $180 when you enter coupon code 38FORYOU during checkout at JCPenney. That’s the best deal we could find for this mixer, which goes for at least $270 elsewhere. This 300-watt mixer has ten speeds and is powerful enough to handle almost any mixing task with ease. Plus, with ten available attachments, your mixer becomes a culinary center.

KitchenAid® 5 Quart Tilt-Head Stand Mixer with Glass Bowl and Flex Edge Beater on sale for $180 with code 38FORYOU

KitchenAid is known for making versatile and powerful mixers that stand the test of time. This product received an average rating of 4.8/5 stars from more than 35 customer reviewers, and right now the price is right. Just don’t wait to take advantage of this deep discount – this deal ends 10/25.

Have a suggestion for a cool product or great deal that you think Daily Caller readers need to know about? Email the Daily Dealer at dealer@dailycaller.com.

Follow The Daily Dealer on Twitter and Facebook

The Daily Caller is devoted to showing you things that you’ll like or find interesting. We do have partnerships with affiliates, so The Daily Caller may get a small share of the revenue from any purchase.