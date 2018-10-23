Save Over $100 On A KitchenAid Stand Mixer With This Code
The popular KitchenAid 5-Quart Tilt Head Stand Mixer retails for $300, but you can get it for just $180 when you enter coupon code 38FORYOU during checkout at JCPenney. That’s the best deal we could find for this mixer, which goes for at least $270 elsewhere. This 300-watt mixer has ten speeds and is powerful enough to handle almost any mixing task with ease. Plus, with ten available attachments, your mixer becomes a culinary center.
KitchenAid® 5 Quart Tilt-Head Stand Mixer with Glass Bowl and Flex Edge Beater on sale for $180 with code 38FORYOU
KitchenAid is known for making versatile and powerful mixers that stand the test of time. This product received an average rating of 4.8/5 stars from more than 35 customer reviewers, and right now the price is right. Just don’t wait to take advantage of this deep discount – this deal ends 10/25.
