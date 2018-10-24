The AP College Basketball Preseason All-Americans Have Been Revealed

The AP college basketball preseason All-America first team has arrived.

The six men on the list are Carsen Edwards, Luke Maye, RJ Barrett, Dedric Lawson, Caleb Martin and Ethan Happ.

Preseason AP All-America Team: Carsen Edwards

Luke Maye

RJ Barrett

Dedric Lawson

Caleb Martin

Ethan Happ pic.twitter.com/dVEODN0EJv — NCAA March Madness (@marchmadness) October 23, 2018

I love this list, and I couldn’t agree with it more. Maye is a baller, and such a fun dude to watch play for the Tar Heels. (RELATED: College Basketball Superstar Reveals If He’s Headed To The NBA)

Carsen Edwards is a big-time playmaker for the Purdue Boilermakers and should put the fear of God into every team he steps on the court against.

View this post on Instagram lay low forever #LaidBackShuga A post shared by Carsen Edwards (@cboogie_3) on Aug 16, 2018 at 5:11pm PDT

Finally, major shoutout to my guy Ethan Happ. He’s been holding it down since his freshman year at Wisconsin. He’s straight out of the 1940s, and I couldn’t love it more. Do you know why he’s so hard to stop? Because you’d need a time machine in order to find anybody who plays the way Happ does.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ethan Happ (@ethanhapp) on Nov 9, 2017 at 6:38pm PST

The season can’t get here soon enough, and I couldn’t be more excited. It’s time to get it!

Follow David Hookstead on Twitter