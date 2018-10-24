The AP College Basketball Preseason All-Americans Have Been Revealed
The AP college basketball preseason All-America first team has arrived.
The six men on the list are Carsen Edwards, Luke Maye, RJ Barrett, Dedric Lawson, Caleb Martin and Ethan Happ.
Preseason AP All-America Team:
Carsen Edwards
Luke Maye
RJ Barrett
Dedric Lawson
Caleb Martin
Ethan Happ
I love this list, and I couldn’t agree with it more. Maye is a baller, and such a fun dude to watch play for the Tar Heels. (RELATED: College Basketball Superstar Reveals If He’s Headed To The NBA)
Carsen Edwards is a big-time playmaker for the Purdue Boilermakers and should put the fear of God into every team he steps on the court against.
Finally, major shoutout to my guy Ethan Happ. He’s been holding it down since his freshman year at Wisconsin. He’s straight out of the 1940s, and I couldn’t love it more. Do you know why he’s so hard to stop? Because you’d need a time machine in order to find anybody who plays the way Happ does.
The season can’t get here soon enough, and I couldn’t be more excited. It’s time to get it!