The First AP College Basketball Poll Of The Year Is Here. Find Out Where Your Team Ranks

Kansas holds the top spot for the first AP college basketball poll of the year.

The top ten are as follows:

Kansas Kentucky Gonzaga Duke Virginia Tennessee Nevada North Carolina Villanova Michigan State

I’m a little surprised Duke is only fourth. With the addition of Zion Williamson, I figured they’d have a great shot at the top spot. (RELATED: Duke’s Basketball Squad Looks Like It’s Going To Be Unstoppable [VIDEO])

Having said that, you can never bet against Kansas. Bill Self has continued a great tradition of winning with the Jayhawks.

As always, Kentucky is loaded with NBA talent that is bound to make them as competitive as ever. Of course, you can also bet at least one of these top teams will disappoint greatly. Given Gonzaga’s insanely high ranking, my money would be on them.

My guys at Wisconsin are right outside of the top 25 right now. Trust me, we’re coming back stronger than ever. Don’t be the fool that bets against us. Believe me on that.

