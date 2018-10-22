The First AP College Basketball Poll Of The Year Is Here. Find Out Where Your Team Ranks

David Hookstead | Reporter

Kansas holds the top spot for the first AP college basketball poll of the year.

The top ten are as follows:

  1. Kansas
  2. Kentucky
  3. Gonzaga
  4. Duke
  5. Virginia
  6. Tennessee
  7. Nevada
  8. North Carolina
  9. Villanova
  10. Michigan State

I’m a little surprised Duke is only fourth. With the addition of Zion Williamson, I figured they’d have a great shot at the top spot. (RELATED: Duke’s Basketball Squad Looks Like It’s Going To Be Unstoppable [VIDEO])

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Duke Men’s Basketball (@dukembb) on

Having said that, you can never bet against Kansas. Bill Self has continued a great tradition of winning with the Jayhawks.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Kansas Basketball (@kuhoops) on

As always, Kentucky is loaded with NBA talent that is bound to make them as competitive as ever. Of course, you can also bet at least one of these top teams will disappoint greatly. Given Gonzaga’s insanely high ranking, my money would be on them.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

Dunks on dunks on dunks. #BlueWhite

A post shared by Kentucky Men’s Basketball (@kentuckymbb) on

My guys at Wisconsin are right outside of the top 25 right now. Trust me, we’re coming back stronger than ever. Don’t be the fool that bets against us. Believe me on that.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

Check out the highlights from our Red-White Scrimmage. #OnWisconsin

A post shared by Wisconsin Basketball (@badgermbb) on

