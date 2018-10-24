The World Was Very Different Last Time The Red Sox And Dodgers Met For A World Series

Although history will surely be made in the 2018 World Series, it’s not the first time the Red Sox and the Dodgers have met for a championship.

Last time the two competed for theCommissioner’ss Trophy was over 100 years ago, and the world was pretty different.

The year was 1916. Two years before the Curse Of The Bambino, smack in the middle of WWI, long before iPhones, Twitter and gluten were even concepts.

The Sox ended up winning the World Series four games to one. And while we’re hoping for a similar outcome this year, things were pretty different back then. (RELATED: Red Sox Fans Pulled One Of The Most Disrespectful Moves In Sports History During World Series Game 1)

For example:

The Los Angeles Dodgers weren’t from LA — they were from Brooklyn. And they weren’t even called the Dodgers. They were called the Robins;

Average life expectancy for a man was just 49 years. Women could expect to live to 54, on average.

Oxycodone was first developed in Germany.

A stamp cost 2 cents.

A movie ticket cost between 7 and 10 cents.

The hamburger bun was invented.

The country’s first supermarket, Piggly Wiggly, was founded.

A lot has changed since then. Pretty much everything has, in fact.

Except the Sox are still about to be World Series champs.

