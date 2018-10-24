Get This High-Rated Bluetooth Speaker For Just $13

The Insignia Portable Bluetooth Speaker 2 is a favorite among Best Buy customers. It received an average rating of 4.5/5 stars from more then 8,000 customer reviewers, and 96% of customers said they would recommend this product to a friend. With such encouraging comments from customers, it’s hard to believe the price of this speaker, but it’s on clearance at Best Buy. While it retails for $39.99, you can get it for $12.99 right now in either red or blue.

Insignia™ – Portable Bluetooth Speaker 2 – Red on sale for $12.99

Use your smartphone or other Bluetooth-enabled device to connect wirelessly and play music from a distance. This speaker also allows you to take calls hands-free and provides 8 hours of battery life. What’s more, customers rave about the sound quality. Don’t wait until these sell out – get yours now!

