Sen. Heidi Heitkamp In Hot Water Again After Sharing WWII Vet’s Personal Info

North Dakota Democratic Senator Heidi Heitkamp is reportedly in hot water after she released someone else’s information without their consent on Tuesday.

In a Facebook post Tuesday night, Heitkamp shared her experience meeting Lynn Aas, a World War II veteran. The senator was in attendance for when Aas was presented with “the French Legion of Honor award for his service in France.” The post goes on to describe his service during WWII and him continuing his education in North Dakota.

The post was deleted on Wednesday evening.

“Lynn is not happy that Heidi did this. We have posted a comment requesting that it be taken down,” David Aas, Lynn’s son, told Rob Port on Wednesday. “Lynn wants to make it clear that no one from the Heitkamp campaign contacted him to ask for permission for this, and he does not want this to be viewed as an endorsement of her campaign.”

Last week, Heitkamp published an open letter directed to her Republican challenger Kevin Cramer trying to prove how important it is to believe sexual assault survivors. But, in the letter, she published over 100 peoples names outing them as “survivors of domestic violence, sexual assault, or rape,” without their consent. (RELATED: Heitkamp Apologizes For Running Ad Naming Alleged Sexual Assault Survivors Without Their Permission)

Heitkamp said she practically suspended her campaign in the immediate aftermath to apologize to each person she outed. (RELATED: Sexual Assault Survivor Outed By Sen. Heitkamp Says The Senator Lost Her Vote)

Follow Mike on Twitter.