Josh Hawley And Claire McCaskill Clash In Kansas City

Missouri Incumbent Democratic Sen. Claire McCaskill squared off with her Republican challenger, Attorney General Josh Hawley, in one final debate before the November 6 election.

The pre-taped debate aired on local Kansas City station KMBC, but both candidates took to Twitter after the taping to comment on the event.

McCaskill didn’t offer any spoilers, but said that the debate had been “fun.”

Off to Platte County after debate with @HawleyMO It was fun. Quite a contrast…watch tonight on Channel 9 @KMBC! — Claire McCaskill (@clairecmc) October 25, 2018

Hawley previewed what he said were inconsistencies in McCaskill’s answers and her record.

Just finished up @kmbc debate w/ @clairecmc. Super debate! Can’t wait for everyone to see it #mosen — Josh Hawley (@HawleyMO) October 25, 2018

Preview: @clairecmc personally attacked @realDonaldTrump. Claimed she had nothing to do w #Kavanaugh smear. Then blamed R’s for incivility. Said she’d raise taxes. Took 3 positions on border wall in 2 minutes. That was just beginning! Bottom line: she’s a liberal Democrat. #MoSen — Josh Hawley (@HawleyMO) October 25, 2018

According to the St. Louis Post Dispatch, the final debate centered on many of the same issues addressed in earlier match-ups — health care, tariffs and the tone of political rhetoric.

McCaskill continued to stress a record she claims is moderate, while Hawley argued that she votes over 90 percent of the time with Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer. Both agreed that political rhetoric might be getting a little bit too heated lately.

“This is a problem on both sides. We’ve got to turn down the temperature,” McCaskill said.

Hawley, who recently discovered swastikas painted on his yard signs, agreed. “I am very concerned about the culture of incivility,” he said. “It is extremely concerning to see politics come to this level.”

In Andrew County this morning. Is this really what it’s come to? Swastikas? #MOSen pic.twitter.com/xV0CVlnOhz — Josh Hawley (@HawleyMO) October 24, 2018

McCaskill also took aim at President Donald Trump — who endorsed Hawley — saying, “I don’t like it that he lies all the time. I don’t get why he feels the need to do that.”

President Trump’s daughter-in-law, Lara Lea Trump, joined Hawley on the campaign trail Thursday as well.

