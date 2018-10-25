Should Justin Bieber Be Arrested For The Way He Ate This Burrito? [PHOTO]

A viral photo of Justin Bieber eating a burrito is absolutely shocking.

Everybody knows you eat a burrito from top to bottom. It’s not a hard concept to grasp at all. It’s an instinct we’re born with.

We’ll how does Bieber eat a burrito? He eats it sideways!

What the hell is Bieber thinking? He might have all the money in the world, but this is straight up crazy. Crazy! (RELATED: Justin Bieber Makes Major Life Changing Decision. Was This A Smart Move?)

Seriously, we need to shut everything down until we can figure out what the hell is going on here. We can’t have people eating burritos sideways walking among us. That’s alien-level crazy.

I’m probably more sympathetic to Bieber than your average person, but I’m just not sure I can justify this level of crazy. It just doesn’t make sense. I hate to even suggest having to take him into custody for his own good. I hate to do it, but sometimes we just don’t have a choice!

We have to figure out what is going on.

