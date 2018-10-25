Kids’ Climate Change Lawsuit Vacated Following SCOTUS’ Decision To Halt The Case

A judge in Oregon is vacating a climate lawsuit several young people leveled against the Trump administration following the Supreme Court’s decision to stay the case.

U.S. Judge Ann Aiken of Oregon cancelled all “schedules and deadlines” plaintiffs in the case made prior to SCOTUS’s decision, according to the court docket associated with the case. The court will etch out a scheduling conference if the stay is lifted, noted Aiken, who was nominated by former President Bill Clinton in 1997 .

The Trump administration repeatedly asked both SCOTUS and the 9th Circuit Court of Appeals to stop the trial through a writ of mandamus, a rarely used judicial tool allowing a higher court to overrule a lower court before a verdict is made. Supreme Court Justice John Roberts granted mandamus after the 9th Circuit twice turned down the writ.

The 21 plaintiffs, all between the ages of 11 and 22, are arguing that federal officials violated their due process rights by allowing the fossil fuel industry to release greenhouse gas emissions, despite knowing for years that such emissions can cause climate change. (RELATED: Washington Throws Out Climate Lawsuit Brought By Environmentalists Using Children As Props)

The plaintiffs are seeking a court order requiring the federal government to implement an “enforceable national remedial plan” phasing out carbon emissions in an effort to stabilize the climate and protect the environment. Their case — Juliana v. United States — has survived several attempts by the government to torpedo the case after it was originally filed in 2015.

