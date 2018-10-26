Trump Supporters Waving MAGA Banner Kicked Out Of Bernie Sanders Rally

A few banner-waving Trump supporters were apparently too much for supporters of Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders on Thursday night in Reno, Nevada.

As Fox News reports, event organizers ejected the group holding “Make America Great Again” banners from the University of Nevada speaking engagement.

Sanders, in town to stump for a local Democratic congressman who is trying to win a seat in the Senate, was quick to take offense at the presence of the Trump supporters, addressing the group before they even got a chance to challenge the self-proclaimed socialist legislator.

Noting the MAGA signs, Sanders asked, “Really? Do you really want to give $1 trillion in tax breaks to the 1 percent? Is that what you want?” (RELATED: Bernie Sanders Stumps For Two Candidates With Arrest Records In One Week)

Democratic organizers quickly hustled the apparent Trump supporters out of the area. The event’s MC, Will Adler, told the Reno–Gazette Journal that he was asked by the university to remove the Trump people because they weren’t standing in a “free speech zone.” (RELATED: Bernie Sanders Calls America ‘Fundamentally Immoral’)

But campus security told the Democratic organizers that their event was being held at a public university — apparently still a place for free speech — and the Trump supporters returned to listen to Sanders, leaving their signs behind.

Sanders, nonplussed, continued with his speech to promote free student tuition for post-secondary institutions and to support local Democratic Rep. Jacky Rosen who is running for the Senate in the midterm elections against incumbent Republican Sen. Dean Heller of Nevada. (RELATED: Former Canadian PM Doesn’t Fear Trump But Bernie Sanders And Extremist Dems)

