Johnny Depp’s Career Takes Another Major Hit. Things Just Keep Getting Worse

Johnny Depp’s career just keeps taking hits.

According to Page Six, Depp will not be in any future “Pirates of the Caribbean” films.

The star actor just can’t stop taking losses in his life. He blew through his fortune, he went through a messy divorce and now has been booted out of his most successful film franchise that he’s ever been a part of. It doesn’t get a whole lot worse than any of that. (RELATED: Johnny Depp’s New Movie Receives Some Terrible News. Is His Career Is Falling Apart?)

He needs a win, and he needs it badly. It’s just crazy seeing how far he’s fallen from grace. He was once one of the most successful people in all of entertainment. Putting him a movie seemed like a guaranteed way to make a ton of money at the box office.

Now, he’s a massive PR liability. You just hate to see it.

Also, how are you going to make more of these movies without him in them? He’s literally the soul of the entire franchise. I have a strong feeling they’re going to lose some viewers. I’d be shocked if they didn’t.

