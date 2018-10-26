RNC Presents New Peer-To-Peer Engagement Effort To Get Out The Vote

The Republican National Committee (RNC) launched a peer-to-peer engagement effort as a means to get voters to the polls for the midterm election in November.

The RNC’s new initiative will engage potential voters with peer-to-peer text messages to more efficiently target select voters and as a more practical means of communication. Republican leaders such as President Donald Trump and Vice President Mike Pence will send text messages to voters, as well as the RNC headquarters and GOP Alert. However, the traditional get-out-the-vote effort via phone calls to land lines and mobile phones will also continue as a means of engagement.

“Peer-to-peer texting is a tool we are using to more effectively target and communicate with voters ahead of Election Day,” said Doug Hochberg, RNC’s Chief Digital Officer. “It’s been an incredibly effective way to engage and mobilize voters, and we’re already seeing early success from our investment.” (RELATED: RNC Hits $250 Million Fundraising Record In Time For Midterms)

The RNC announced Wednesday that the organization will be contributing an additional $10 million to digital get-out-the-vote efforts in the final weeks leading to the midterms. Of that, $3 million will be allotted to the peer-to-peer texting initiative.

“We’re increasing our midterm commitment thanks to the support from President Trump and millions of energized Americans who want to ensure Republican majorities can continue to deliver results,” RNC Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel said in a press release. “Our investment is unprecedented because we know we must do everything in our power to defy history.”

