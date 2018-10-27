Trump Reacts To ‘Devastating’ Pittsburgh Synagogue Shooting

President Donald Trump lamented the mass shooting that took place at a Pittsburgh synagogueSaturday while on his way to deliver a speech at the Future Farmers of America Convention.

President Trump speaks for the first time after Pittsburgh synagogue shooting: “It’s a terrible, terrible thing what’s going on with hate in our country, frankly, and all over the world, and something has to be done” https://t.co/hmkCGdFSF4 pic.twitter.com/j4t37kkNQP — CBS News (@CBSNews) October 27, 2018

Trump pledged the full force of federal law enforcement support for Pittsburgh authorities and wished the synagogue had armed security guards outside.

“This would be a case for, if there was an armed guard inside the temple, they would have been able to stop him. Maybe there would’ve been nobody killed except for [the gunman]… [but] this is a world with a lot of problems & it has been for many, many years,” he said.

The president also appears to have advocated for the death penalty for the suspect, saying he should “pay the ultimate price.” Trump tweeted before departing that he was in contact with Pennsylvania authorities.

Events in Pittsburgh are far more devastating than originally thought. Spoke with Mayor and Governor to inform them that the Federal Government has been, and will be, with them all the way. I will speak to the media shortly and make further statement at Future Farmers of America. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 27, 2018

Reports indicate there were multiple fatalities and several others wounded, including law enforcement who responded to the scene. Police told local reporters they had a suspect in custody. The suspect is reported to be Rob Bowers of Pennsylvania, who maintained a social media presence full of anti-semitic conspiracy theories.