Trump Reacts To ‘Devastating’ Pittsburgh Synagogue Shooting

Saagar Enjeti | White House Correspondent

President Donald Trump lamented the mass shooting that took place at a Pittsburgh synagogueSaturday while on his way to deliver a speech at the Future Farmers of America Convention.

Trump pledged the full force of federal law enforcement support for Pittsburgh authorities and wished the synagogue had armed security guards outside.

“This would be a case for, if there was an armed guard inside the temple, they would have been able to stop him. Maybe there would’ve been nobody killed except for [the gunman]… [but] this is a world with a lot of problems & it has been for many, many years,” he said.

The president also appears to have advocated for the death penalty for the suspect, saying he should “pay the ultimate price.” Trump tweeted before departing that he was in contact with Pennsylvania authorities.

Reports indicate there were multiple fatalities and several others wounded, including law enforcement who responded to the scene. Police told local reporters they had a suspect in custody. The suspect is reported to be Rob Bowers of Pennsylvania, who maintained a social media presence full of anti-semitic conspiracy theories.

 

