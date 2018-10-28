Celebrate Winona Ryder’s Birthday With Her Best Photos Through The Years [SLIDESHOW] 

October 29 is Winona Ryder’s birthday.

Born Winona Laura Horowitz, the world famous actress turns 47 years old on Monday.

The American-born actress has packed in a massive career during her decades in show business. Widely considered one of the most successful actresses of the 1990s, Ryder is best known for her roles in hit films like “Beetlejuice,” “Heathers,” “Edward Scissorhands,” “Bram Stokes’ Dracula,” and Adam Sandler’s “Mr. Deeds.”

Ryder won a Golden Globe for Best Supporting Actress, as well as an Academy Award nomination, for her role as May Welland in Martin Scorsese’s hit drama “The Age Of Innocence,” which hit theaters in 1993.

In recent years, Ryder is known for her role as Joyce Byers in the hit Netflix drama “Stranger Things.” She’s nabbed five Golden Globe nominations for that role alone.

Her Instagram, which boasts over 150,000 followers, is also wildly popular as well. Check out some of her best photos below.