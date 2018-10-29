Trump: Media Is ‘True Enemy Of The People,’ Contributing To Hate

Saagar Enjeti | White House Correspondent

President Donald Trump condemned the mainstream media Monday morning as allegedly responsible for contributing to a hateful political climate in the wake of an intense and violent week.

Photo by John Moore/Getty Images

Trump’s tweets come after a massacre of Jewish congregants at a synagogue Saturday by a suspected white supremacist and attempted mail bombings of public officials critical of him. The president struck a conciliatory tone in the immediate aftermath of the attempted mail bombing suspect’s arrest saying, “we must never allow political violence to take root in America. We cannot let it happen. We are committed to do everything to stop it,” adding a congratulatory note of all law enforcement involved in the arrest.

Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images

Trump delivered similar calls to an end to anti-Semitism and hateful ideology after the Pittsburgh shooting in a Saturday tweet.

