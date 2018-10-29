Trump: Media Is ‘True Enemy Of The People,’ Contributing To Hate

President Donald Trump condemned the mainstream media Monday morning as allegedly responsible for contributing to a hateful political climate in the wake of an intense and violent week.

There is great anger in our Country caused in part by inaccurate, and even fraudulent, reporting of the news. The Fake News Media, the true Enemy of the People, must stop the open & obvious hostility & report the news accurately & fairly. That will do much to put out the flame… — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 29, 2018

….of Anger and Outrage and we will then be able to bring all sides together in Peace and Harmony. Fake News Must End! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 29, 2018

Trump’s tweets come after a massacre of Jewish congregants at a synagogue Saturday by a suspected white supremacist and attempted mail bombings of public officials critical of him. The president struck a conciliatory tone in the immediate aftermath of the attempted mail bombing suspect’s arrest saying, “we must never allow political violence to take root in America. We cannot let it happen. We are committed to do everything to stop it,” adding a congratulatory note of all law enforcement involved in the arrest.

Trump delivered similar calls to an end to anti-Semitism and hateful ideology after the Pittsburgh shooting in a Saturday tweet.