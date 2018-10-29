Afternoon Mirror: NBC’s Chuck Todd Gets Totally Trashed For Inviting A Certain Conservative on ‘MTP’

Quote of the Day:

“A segment on Fox News this morning where hosts laughed and joked their way through a discussion on political impact of terror was bizarre. Not even 48 hours since blood flowed at synagogue? Check your soul in the makeup chair!”

— Matt Drudge, proprietor, The Drudge Report.

Bothsidesism is…

“One of Trump’s main failing is that he thinks everything is about him. One of his critics’ main failings is that they do too. Their reaction to the hideous events of last week makes this clearer than ever.” — Brit Hume, senior political analyst, Fox News.

No electronics for those who were at the synagogue

“Orthodox Jews don’t use phones on Shabbat. That means they couldn’t call loved ones on Saturday to say they were safe, and they didn’t know much about Tree of Life until sundown.” — Julie Reinstein, reporter, BuzzFeed. Read her story here.

Real headline on NJ.com

Your daily reminder from Juanita Broaddrick

“He may not be running for office but he receives millions of our tax dollars every year to maintain his lifestyle as a Former President. He is a sexual deviate and rapist who should have these benefits stripped!!!” — Juanita Broaddrick, who says former President Clinton raped her in 1978. Find out what Broaddrick and a documentary filmmaker have in store for the Clintons. SEE HERE. Journo would like to work ‘Trump hours’ “Weird that my employer published my article about this but still expects to me to work from 9:30-6:30 every day…” — Eve Peyser, VICE. Read her story here. What nickname could Trump possibly create for this senator? “I believe Trump will attempt to hijack the news cycle tomorrow morning and we should make a conscious choice about whether or not to let that happen. I don’t mean Democrats, I mean all of society. He cannot be the decider of what we are talking about. That’s part of the problem.” — Sen. Brian Schatz (D-Hawaii). Kathy Griffin puts the n-word in Trump’s mouth “Even Trump knows he can’t use the n-word on Twitter so he calls @AndrewGillum thief.” — KG.

She was responding to this:

TRUMP: “In Florida there is a choice between a Harvard/Yale educated man named @RonDeSantisFL who has been a great Congressman and will be a great Governor – and a Dem who is a thief and who is Mayor of poorly run Tallahassee, said to be one of the most corrupt cities in the Country!”

Tallahassee Mayor and gubernatorial hopeful Andrew Gillum shot back, “On Twitter, there is a choice between having the courage to @ the person you are trash talking, or not. @realDonaldTrump is howling because he’s weak. Florida, go vote today.”

Splinter writer trashes Chuck Todd for ‘MTP’ Sunday

“So much for Chuck Todd, Truth Teller,” he wrote. Read Jack Mirkinson‘s column here. He’s appalled that Todd invited The Resurgent‘s Erick Erickson on the show.

WhatchutalkinboutWillis?

“Erickson called Justice Souter a ‘goat fucking child molester.’ He called Michelle Obama a ‘Marxist harpy.’ And today @chucktodd called Erickson a guest to discuss civility in America. What liberal media?” — Oliver Willis, senior writer, ShareBlue.

More insults for Chuck Todd

“Chuck Todd is bad.” — Kallie Joy Gray, managing editor, ShareBlue.

“@chucktodd knows exactly who Erick is. This is about who Chuck Todd is.” — Brian Beutler, crookedmedia. ” … You’re responsible for what you put out into the world, @chucktodd.”

“I criticized Chuck Todd in 2015 for hosting bigoted commentator Pat Buchanan. He then blocked me on Twitter.” — Eric Hananoki, investigative reporter, Media Matters.

On Monday morning: Chuck Todd responds

“If you actually believe media is the problem then the last thing one should do is respond with your own hate and anger… Try leading; try setting an example; Try living by the mantra ‘two wrongs don’t make a right.’ But then that would mean cutting back on stoking the division.” — Chuck Todd, NBC host of “Meet the Press,” at 8:10 a.m.

Chelsea Handler is proud of her non-apology to Melania

“I’ve never apologized to Ivanka Trump.” — Chelsea Handler, comedian, Democratic activist.

In January, 2017, Handler told Variety that the first lady could barely speak English. In September of that same year, the comedian tweeted this about her: