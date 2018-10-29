GQ Writer Julia Ioffe: Trump Has Radicalized Many More People Than ISIS

GQ magazine correspondent Julia Ioffe claimed President Donald Trump has radicalized more people than ISIS during her appearance on a panel on CNN’s “The Lead With Jake Tapper” Monday afternoon.

Ioffe was joined by David Urban, Symone Sanders and Mona Charen on the panel.

WATCH:

“I have to agree with Symone here. I think this president, one of the things that he really launched his presidential run on is talking about Islamic radicalization. And this president has radicalized so many more people than ISIS ever did. I mean, the way he talks, the way he — the way he –” Ioffe stated.

“That’s just — it’s unconscionable for you to say that,” Urban interrupted.

Ioffe resumed, “The way that he talks, the way that he allows these — the way he winks and nods to these groups. The way he says, I know I’m not supposed to say it, but I’m a nationalist. The way that he hems and haws when he has to condemn these people, gritting his teeth says, says fine, OK, I condemn this.”

“Hold on. For you not to push back on that — for her to say, the president of the United States has radicalized more people than ISIS is irresponsible,” Urban responded, directing his comments at Tapper.

Tapper then said, “OK, you disagree,” and asked Charen’s perspective.

Urban followed up, “How many camps have you gone to and interrogated ISIS folks? Do you know? What do you base it upon?”

“ISIS had like 10,000 members. I think the president has far more supporters who espouse an equally hateful ideology,” she responded.

Ioffe later walked back the comments.

Follow Mike on Twitter.