Johnny Manziel’s Football Career Gets An Outstanding Update. Here’s What Happened

Johnny Manziel won his first professional football game in years Sunday.

The dual-threat quarterback led the Montreal Alouettes to a 40-10 win over the Toronto Argonauts. It was his first win since joining the Canadian Football League (CFL) and first win in pro football since 2015. You can watch the highlights of him slicing and dicing below. (RELATED: Johnny Manziel Continues To Impress In His Return To Pro Football. Check Out The Highlights)

“I’m damn excited. I’ll stop you before you even get to it. I’m damn excited. It was a good win for our team,” the Texas A&M Heisman winner told the press after the game.

Johnny #Manziel picks up his first pro win since December 13, 2015 (1,050 days) pic.twitter.com/teGcRMCw5N — TSN (@TSN_Sports) October 28, 2018

It’s been a long time coming, but I think football fans everywhere are excited to see Johnny finally get another win under his belt. Many people didn’t think the CFL experiment would work out at all.

The road back to football hasn’t been easy for Manziel, but he’s managed to play pretty well in the CFL, despite the fact his team is awful.

There’s only a couple games left for the Alouettes. We’ll have to wait and see what he can string together to close out the season. Either way, the fact he’s back to playing winning football is certainly a great sign.

