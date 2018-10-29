Matthew McConaughey Surprises Hurricane Harvey First Responders. The Video Is Awesome

Matthew McConaughey pulled off an incredible move Sunday for Hurricane Harvey first responders in Houston.

The “True Detective” actor teamed up with Wild Turkey to surprise the people responsible for responding to the horrific hurricane and flooding. He popped into their firehouse to chat them up and spend some time with the men and women responsible for saving countless people.

Check out the awesome videos below.



This is just another example of why Matthew McConaughey is one of the coolest guys out there. Yes, I understand this was done in part to gain promotion for Wild Turkey, but that’s not really the point here. I’m sure they could have found somebody 1/100 as famous as the “White Boy Rick” star. (RELATED: Matthew McConaughey‘s New Movie Looks Like It Could Be His Best Ever [VIDEO])

How many people with his level of fame do you see doing stuff like this? Not many at all is the answer.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Matthew McConaughey (@matthewmacconaughey) on Dec 7, 2017 at 10:34am PST

Obviously, everybody who reads my writings knows I am a huge fan of McConaughey. He’s truly a generational talent who has dropped some incredible movies.

It’s also actions like this that remind all of us there are some good guys left in Hollywood.

