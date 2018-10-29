Trump Reveals What’ll Happen To People Trying To Apply For Asylum

President Donald Trump announced his intention to set up tent cities along the border for people who apply for asylum at the southern border during an interview with Fox News host Laura Ingraham on Monday night.

WATCH:

“What has been happening, and we’re not, as of pretty recently, we are not letting them out. What happens is they would catch and release. We are catching, we are not releasing, so they want to come over – but we’re not even doing that. We’re not letting them into this country. We’re not going to let gang members, –” the president said.

“What about applying for asylum?” Ingraham asked. (RELATED:Train Of Central American Migrants Swells In Number Despite Warnings From Trump)

“If they apply for asylum, we are going to hold them until such time their trial takes place,” Trump responded.

She followed up, “Where? Do we have the facilities?”

“We’re going to put up, we’re going to build tent cities. We’re going to put tents up all over the place. We aren’t going to build structures and spent all of these hundreds of millions of dollars,” the president added. “We are going to have tents, they are going to be very nice and they are going to wait and if they don’t get asylum they get out.”

The Pentagon announced Monday its plan to send 5,200 troops to the border to help with the potential influx with the caravan moving closer to the southern border.

