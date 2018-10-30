VOTE: What Was The Best Depiction Of Whitey Bulger?

Only the good die young.

That must be why James “Whitey” Bulger lived until the age of 89. Bulger was killed in his prison cell in West Virginia. The cause of death appears to have some gruesome details including a padlock in a sock and a makeshift shiv. (RELATED: Infamous Mobster James ‘Whitey Bulger Found Dead After Prison Transfer)

Bulger spent decades as a mob boss, killing dozens of people, and enriching himself in the process. He spent 16 years as a fugitive before finally being captured in California at the age of 81.

Bulger was also helped by the enormous political power of his brother, William, who was the state senate president in Massachusetts and the president of the University of Massachusetts, before he eventually had to resign in disgrace after it was revealed that he enabled his brother’s crimes.

