Taylor Swift Begs People Not To ‘Sit Out’ Election: ‘We Want Leadership, Not Fear-Based Extremism’

Taylor Swift pleaded Tuesday with her followers not to “sit out” voting in the election and promoted her candidate running for U.S. Senate in Tennessee.

“These two Tennessee women voted for the candidate who has proven himself to be reasonable and trustworthy. We want leadership, not fear-based extremism,” the 28-year-old singer captioned her post on Instagram along with a snap shot of two ladies standing next to a campaign banner for Democratic Senate candidate Phil Bredesen. (RELATED: Taylor Swift Takes A Great Gamble By Getting Political. Will It Work?)

Swift endorsed Bredesen earlier this month. Soon after her endorsement, a poll showed Bredesen’s Republican opponent Marsha Blackburn with a 14-point lead in the race.

“Early voting goes til Thursday and Election Day is November 6,” she added. “Please don’t sit this one out.”

The “Bad Blood” hit maker explained why she finally decided to get political after choosing for a very long time to stay quiet about such matters and why she could no longer support Tennessee Republican Sen. candidate Marsha Blackburn.

“As much as I have in the past and would like to continue voting for women in office, I cannot support Marsha Blackburn,” Swift wrote two weeks ago. “Her voting record in Congress appalls and terrifies me. She voted against equal pay for women. She voted against the Re-authorization of the Violence Against Women Act, which attempts to protect women from domestic violence, stalking and date rape.”

“She believes businesses have a right to refuse service to gay couples,” she added. “She also believes they should not have the right to marry. These are not MY Tennessee values. I will be voting for Phil Bredesen for Senate and Jim Cooper for House of Representatives. Please, please educate yourself on the candidates running in your state and vote based on who most closely represents your values.”