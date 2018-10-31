Save On The World’s First Vertical Microgreen Garden

After a long day at work or school, it’s difficult to find the energy to go to the grocery store, pick up some nutritious greens, and cook yourself a healthy dinner when you get back home. Wouldn’t it be easier — and more frugal — to grow them yourself? With the EcoQube Frame + Seed Packs, grow your own food and eat healthier with the world’s first vertical microgreen garden.

EcoQube Frame + Seed Packs on sale for $66.99

This cube frame lets you grow microgreens from home. Simply set the cube anywhere you want — whether that’s on your kitchen counter, the dining room table, or your desk — insert the seed pads, and add water once. Then, within 7 to 10 days, you’ll have microgreens that are perfect for salads, smoothies, and garnishes for delicious meals. What’s more, thanks to its eco-friendly and chic design, it acts as a living decoration, adding color and style to any space.

On top of all that, this cube frame — as seen on Popular Science and Engadget — comes with everything you need to start growing right out of the box. Meaning, you’ll get eight seed pads, one non-GMO broccoli microgreen seed pack, one non-GMO kale microgreen seed pack, a seed loader, and a seed bottle. All of these items ensure you have a convenient and fun growing experience; one that doesn’t require special lighting, maintenance, or meticulous watering.

