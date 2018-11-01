Aaron Rodgers Has Some Choice Words For Tom Brady Before Game Day. Patriots Fans Will Love It

Your first name

Aaron Rodgers and Tom Brady may be about to meet in one of the most anticipated games of the season but both quarterbacks have spent most of this week praising one another.

Earlier this week, Brady appeared on New England’s WEEI and called Rodgers “inspiring.” (RELATED: Here’s What Tom Brady Has To Say About His Upcoming Game Against Aaron Rodgers)

“I think it’s inspiring,” Brady said, adding, “His ability to throw the football is unlike anyone in, probably, the history of the league. So it’s just pretty awesome to watch.”

And on Wednesday, Aaron Rodgers responded with equally as high praise.

“He’s got five championships. I think that ends most discussions,” the Green Bay quarterback said, per ESPN’s Rob Demovsky.

Aaron Rodgers on Tom Brady and the GOAT debate: “He’s got five championships,” Rodgers said. “I think that ends most discussions.” https://t.co/0cEKa15L83 — Rob Demovsky (@RobDemovsky) October 31, 2018

Brady and Rodgers have only met twice during their entire career in the NFL, and each quarterback has one win against the other.

The pair will meet again on Sunday at 8:40 p.m.

