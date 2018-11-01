We Have Our First Look At The Final ‘Game Of Thrones’ Season. Fans Will Be Excited

David Hookstead | Reporter

Fans of HBO’s hit show “Game of Thrones” finally have a look at the final season.

Jon Snow (Kit Harington) and Daenerys (Emilia Clarke) are featured on the cover of Entertainment Weekly, and it’s a badass photo. (RELATED: ‘Game Of Thrones’ Actor Continues His Unbelievable Domination Of The Emmy Awards)

Let’s go! Who else is juiced out of the minds right now? I know that I can’t be the only one.

Look at those two togethers. Can you say power couple? I think so.

There are so many possible outcomes for the final season, but as I’ve claimed before, Daenerys sitting on the Iron Throne is what I want more than anything else. (RELATED: Two ‘Game Of Thrones‘ Stars Apparently Bonded Over A Lot Drugs)

 

We still don’t have the exact release date yet for the eighth and final season of ‘GoT,” but it will be at some point in 2019.

Trust me, it can’t get here soon enough. It’s time for Daenerys to complete her rise to power.

