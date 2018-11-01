Remember Vanilla Ice? He’s Reportedly Still Raking In A TON Of Money

Vanilla Ice may have been a one-hit wonder back in 1989, but he’s still making big money nearly 30 years later.

The “Ice Ice Baby” rapper, 51, is in the middle of a sticky divorce from his wife Laura Van Winkle, 48, who he has been married to for 21 years and shares two daughters with. (RELATED: Legendary Rapper On Quarantined Flight. Here’s What We Know)

The couple has been embroiled in a messy divorce for over two years, and now that they’re grappling with expenses and child payments, it’s getting even worse.

According to financial proceeding files obtained by The Daily Mail, Vanilla Ice, real name Rob Van Winkle, dropped pre-divorce payments to his wife without reasoning last year.

And his wife argues this isn’t right, since he’s still worth a ton of money. The records revealed that the rapper is still worth over nine million dollars and rakes in over $800,000 per year.

It’s worth noting that Vanilla Ice is still working. He hosts a home improvement show on the DIY Network called “The Vanilla Ice Project.”

Laura Van Winkle claims she racked up nearly $26,000 in credit card debt while waiting for her divorce payments, and already blew through the $125,000 he supplied her with to support the family.

So a judge stepped in and ordered Van Winkle to pay his former partner $7,191 per month for household and family expenses, as well as $110,000 to make up for not paying her in recent months.

He’ll also be forced to hand over $150,000 for Laura’s past and future legal expenses, of which there could be plenty.

But this all seems to be a drop in the bucket, claims The Daily Mail. Documents reveal he brings in about $68,000 per month, has liquid assets upwards of $3 million, and owns 15 properties, eight vehicles, a boat and other valuable assets worth more than $5 million.

A lot of his wealth comes from his do-it-yourself show, where he buys up property to renovate and turn for a higher price.

It sounds like he’s doing just fine.

Follow Jena on Twitter