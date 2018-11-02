Ben & Jerry’s Responds To Criticism Of Partnering With Linda Sarsour Of The Women’s March

The Vermont-based ice cream company Ben & Jerry’s recently introduced a new anti-Trump ice cream flavor and they have partnered up with Linda Sarsour and the Women’s March, among a couple other organizations.

And the company has received flak for working with Sarsour, who some believe is an anti-Semite

On Tuesday, Ben & Jerry’s unveiled their newest flavor “pecan resist,” and they have described it as a campaign dedicated to “[championing] those fighting to create a more just and equitable nation for us all.”

The flavor is chocolate ice cream with white and dark fudge chunks, pecans, walnuts & fudge-covered almonds.

The roll out of the ice cream includes a plan to promote “those who are leading the resistance to the current administration’s regressive agenda” and they are “celebrating the activists who are continuing to resist oppression, harmful environmental practices and injustice.”

The activist organizations they are partnering with are Color of Change, Honor the Earth, Neta, and the Women’s March.

Ben & Jerry’s plan on donating $25,000 to each of the partnering organizations.

The company has faced some particular criticism, however, for their partnership with the Women’s March, which is led by Linda Sarsour.

Sarsour is an anti-Israel activist and some of her comments have been considered anti-Semitic. About a year ago, she blamed “the Jewish media” for her controversial reputation.

She — along with other Women’s March leaders — has also been criticized for her work with Nation of Islam leader and unabashed anti-Semite Louis Farrakhan. (RELATED: Twitter Rules Louis Farrakhan Comparing Jewish People To Termites Doesn’t Violate Guidelines)

After Ben & Jerry’s faced backlash for their partnership with Sarsour, they tweeted, “Thanks for the feedback. We may not agree on everything, but the work that Linda has done to promote women’s rights is undeniably important and we are proud to join her in that effort.”

Both of the eponymous creators of the popular ice cream brand, Ben Cohen and Jerry Greenfield, were raised Jewish.

Many people have rebuked their decision to promote Sarsour and her group’s work.

