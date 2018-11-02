New Batman Movie Adds Superstar Actor As The Villain

Ewan McGregor is set to play the Black Mask in the upcoming movie “Birds of Prey.”

The Hollywood Reporter reported the following details:

Ewan McGregor is set to play the Batman villain in the Warner Bros. film, The Hollywood Reporter has confirmed. … A relatively recent addition to the Batman mythos, Black Mask — in reality, the disguise-obsessed crime lord Roman Sionis — first appeared in 1985’s Batman No. 386, and has become a recurring part of the criminal underworld in Gotham City.

I love this news. I actually didn’t even know we were getting a new Batman movie before I saw this article. Turns out, we’re not just getting a new movie about our favorite caped crusader, but it’ll also feature one of the best actors in the game.

I mean, who didn’t love him in “Star Wars“? He was the best part about the prequels. (RELATED: We Have Details About The New ‘Star Wars‘ Project. Fans Will Go Wild When They Hear Them)

I don’t know much about this “Birds of Prey” film. Again, hadn’t even heard of it. The plot, according to IMDB, involves a lot of female characters: “After splitting up with The Joker, Harley Quinn and three other female superheroes — Black Canary, Huntress and Renee Montoya — come together to save the life of a little girl (Cassandra Cain) from an evil crime lord.”

Sounds pretty interesting. It’s certainly something I’d watch.

Now that they’ve added in McGregor, count me in. I rarely dive into a movie this far out, but I think it’s time to get onboard for this one. There are just way too many great pieces for me to not want to see it.

“Birds of Prey” is scheduled to be released in 2020.

Follow David Hookstead on Twitter