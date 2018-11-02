Florida Student Who Allegedly Threw Chocolate Milk On Students At College Republicans Event Charged With Battery

A Florida State University student who allegedly threw chocolate milk on people at an FSU College Republicans tabling event Tuesday was charged with battery.

FSU is a diverse community that values and respects each person. FSU expects each member of the community to embrace the values of civility and ethical conduct and obey the law. Regarding Tuesday’s incident, the individual was identified, arrested and charged with battery. — Florida State University (@floridastate) November 2, 2018

“FSU expects each member of the community to embrace the values of civility and ethical conduct and obey the law,” the school tweeted Friday. “Regarding Tuesday’s incident, the individual was identified, arrested and charged with battery.”

Police records obtained by The Daily Caller News Foundation identified the student who allegedly threw the drink as Shelby Shoup and stated she turned herself in Thursday.

“[Kathryn] Judge [the complainant] advised that she was volunteering at a Republican party table on Landis Green when she was approached by a female who began yelling at her and then pouring chocolate milk on her on two separate occasions,” police records said. “Judge had a large chocolate milk stain on her shirt.”

“Her given name is Kathryn but she goes by Daisy,” FSU College Republicans told TheDCNF.

The record added that chocolate milk was also thrown on a male individual. (RELATED: Texas Bar Fires Man Who Ran Off With Teen’s MAGA Hat And Threw Drink At Trump Supporters)

A video captured by Courtland Culver and shared by FSU College Republicans on Thursday captured an individual throwing her drink on a person off-camera.

WATCH:

“You are supporting Nazis,” she said.

Another person asked whether she was supporting communism.

“Yeah, I fucking am. Fuck you, man,” the woman responded to the student before throwing her drink.

Toward the end of the video, the individual kicked a Ron DeSantis sign.

DeSantis is the Republican gubernatorial candidate for Florida.

“We are glad that no serious physical harm came to our Vice-Membership Chair, and will always stand up for the basic rights and respect that every one of members is endowed,” FSU College Republicans said in a statement Thursday.

