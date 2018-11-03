CNN Interview Appears To Choose ‘Random’ Rally Goer — Turns Out To Be Andrew Gillum’s Mom

CNN reporter Randi Kaye was conducting interviews at a rally for Florida Democratic gubernatorial candidate Andrew Gillum on Friday when she “randomly” interviewed Gillum’s mother.

Former President Barack Obama spoke in support of Gillum, who currently serves as the mayor of Tallahassee, at a Miami, Florida rally on Friday. Gillum is squaring off against Republican Florida Rep. Ron DeSantis.

Kaye was asking rally attendees if Obama’s speech would affect their vote. One woman, who had not been identified to the audience, replied, “Um, I believe that it will.”

WATCH:

“We picked her randomly out of the crowd, but at the end of our interview when I finally asked her name, it sounded strangely familiar,” Kaye claimed in a voiceover.

“My name is Frances Gillum,” the woman told Kaye. “As a matter of fact, my son is running for governor.”

Kaye laughed at the revelation and asked why Frances didn’t tell her she is Gillum’s mother at the beginning of the interview. (RELATED: CNN Uses Sound Bite From Gillum To Take Jab At Fox News)

Frances added that she believes Obama’s support will “help [Andrew Gillum] out a lot” because “Andrew is doing well, Mayor Gillum is doing well, on his own, but with [Obama] here, that’s just gonna make it that much better.”

