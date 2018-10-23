CNN Uses Sound Bite From Democratic Candidate To Take Jab At Fox News

CNN is using a sound bite from Florida Democratic gubernatorial candidate Andrew Gillum in a self-promotional ad that takes aim at Fox News.

“This is CNN, not Fox. You have to bring facts to the conversation,” Gillum says in a sound bite that CNN used as part of its “Facts First” campaign.

The clip, which was spotted by Free Beacon reporter Andrew Kugle on Tuesday, was pulled from Gillum’s recent debate with former Florida Republican Rep. Ron DeSantis.

WATCH:

CNN uses Democratic politician’s line at a debate that promotes CNN and disparages Fox. Does Fox use Trump praising the network in their promos? pic.twitter.com/Gg7piXj2z1 — Andrew Boo-gle (@AndrewJKugle) October 23, 2018

“CNN — Facts First,” the ad concluded.

The timing of the TV spot could not be worse for Gillum or CNN, which received lower cable TV ratings than Nickelodeon, according to numbers provided to The Daily Caller News Foundation by Nielsen. (RELATED: CNN Draws Fewer Viewers Than Nickelodeon)

Shortly after the clip aired, a bombshell story broke that Gillum, the mayor of Tallahassee, might have lied about how he obtained tickets to the Broadway show “Hamilton.” (RELATED: The List Of CNN’s Bungled Reporting Is A Sight To Behold)

Gillum’s campaign said Sept. 4 the Democrat received tickets to the show in 2016 from his brother. But text messages recently provided to the Florida Commission on Ethics revealed Gillum was told the tickets were being provided by an undercover FBI agent who was posing at the time as a real estate developer as part of a corruption investigation, according to the Tampa Bay Times. (RELATED: Records Show Andrew Gillum Accepted Broadway Tickets From Undercover FBI Agents, Refuting Campaign’s Claims)

The FBI probe has followed Gillum throughout his gubernatorial campaign, but he has claimed he is not a target of the investigation.

Follow Chuck on Twitter