Lewandowski: Trudeau Would Stop The Caravan Just Like Trump

Corey Lewandowski says even Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau would object to a caravan of migrants crossing his country’s border.

The former campaign manager for President Donald Trump told Global News that stopping illegal immigrants from walking into a country should not be controversial.

“I don’t understand the issue of immigration as a controversy because no other country would allow it. Canada would never allow 100,000, 10,000 or 5,000 people to simply come into their country illegally without knowing who those people were,” Lewandowski told Global. (RELATED: Group Of Migrants Not Yet At US Border Sue Trump For Allegedly Violating Their Constitutional Rights)

“If Justin Trudeau knew that there was a caravan coming from Montana into Canada, what would he do? He would alert the Canadian Mounties, he would make sure that they were stopped at the border, particularly if you had no indication of who those people were, what their criminal histories were or why they were coming,” he said. (RELATED: Report: There Are Four Migrant Caravans Heading Towards The US Border)

Lewandowski also said it was nonsense to blame Trump for some of the political violence that has rocked America, including the letter bombs that were sent to high-profile Democrats and Trump adversaries.

“The media has a significant role in the tenure and tone of what takes place,” he said.

“That is what is by and large leading to the problems that we have in our country which is the individuals on those shows … using rhetoric which goes unchecked and unfortunately there is no pushback on it because it’s OK to do it when you’re on the left but when you’re a conservative, it’s a bad thing.”

