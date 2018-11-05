These Are The Best Five Cities For Veterans To Live: Report

Austin, Texas, is the best city for veterans to settle down, but Scottsdale, Arizona, and Colorado Springs, Colorado, are also great options, according to a WalletHub report published Monday.

The report analyzed 100 U.S. cities according to four criteria — jobs, economy, quality of life and health.

Multiple cities in the Southwest received high scores in the report, which rated the top five cities as:

Austin, Texas

Scottsdale, Arizona

Colorado Springs, Colorado

Raleigh, North Carolina

Gilbert, Arizona

The U.S. has a population of more than 20 million veterans, who often want to find jobs suited to their skill sets in places where they have easy access to Veterans Affairs health care facilities. (RELATED: Here Are The Candidates Who Received Trump’s Endorsement For The Midterms… How Will They Do On Election Day?)

The WalletHub report found that Fremont, California; Madison, Wisconsin; and Chesapeake, Virginia, had the highest percentage of military skill-related jobs. When it came to receiving health care, California cities including Chula Vista and San Bernadino ranked among the best. Saint Paul, Minnesota, received one of the worst scores for health, which was based largely on the quality of Veterans Affairs health facilities.

Which cities didn’t look so good in the report? WalletHub declared Detroit the worst city for veterans to live in 2018, in part because of its high veteran unemployment rate. The other cities that rounded out the “worst five” were:

Baltimore, Maryland

Fresno, California

Memphis, Tennessee

Newark, New Jersey

Detroit, Michigan

Chesapeake, Virginia, has the highest veteran income adjusted for cost of living at $56,568, compared to Newark at $20,462, according to a WalletHub press release.

