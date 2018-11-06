Bret Baier Impersonates Trump At Rallies

Fox News host Bret Baier imitated President Donald Trump’s rally behavior during his appearance on “Outnumbered” Tuesday afternoon.

The panel on the show consisted of Baier, Martha MacCallum, Harris Faulkner, Marie Harf, and Melissa Francis.

WATCH:

“You guys have been through a lot of elections. The midterms — [President Trump] said they are usually kind of boring. This one isn’t. That’s what we were laughing about. Do you want to do that little impression?” Francis asked to Baier.

Baier responded, “I love the speeches where he discovers something in the speech as he’s doing it.”

“Can you give us a flavor?” Faulkner asked.

“‘They are really boring. That’s true. They are so boring. That’s absolutely true.’ He finds it and he’s like ‘That’s absolutely true,'” Baier added.

Faulkner followed up, “This is the Bret we know and love.”

Baier and MacCallum are anchoring Fox News’ election coverage.

Trump’s last rally before the midterms took place Monday night in Missouri. He was rallying on behalf of Republican Senate candidate Josh Hawley. (RELATED: Rush Limbaugh Takes Stage At Trump Rally)

He invited Fox News anchors Judge Jeanine Pirro and Sean Hannity on stage and both spoke to the crowd. Fox News has since condemned both of them on Tuesday saying, “We have an extraordinary team of journalists helming our coverage tonight and we are extremely proud of their work. This was an unfortunate distraction and has been addressed.”

Follow Mike on Twitter.