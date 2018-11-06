Newspaper Trolls Detroit Lions Coach For Tearing Into Reporter [VIDEO]

The Detroit News poked a little fun at Lions head coach Matt Patricia following his squad’s loss to the Vikings.

Earlier in the week, Patricia ripped into a reporter for his posture while asking questions during a press conference, and demanded the man show a little “respect” for the process. It was utterly absurd. You can watch a video of the bizarre exchange below.

#Lions HC Matt Patricia scorns reporter for slouching while asking a question: “Have a little respect for the process” pic.twitter.com/1XS3LiVROI — The Spotting Board (@spottingboard) November 1, 2018

Well, the Lions got destroyed Sunday and the Monday cover of The Detroit News featured the headline “Poor Posture.” The photo was of quarterback Matthew Stafford on the turf after taking a sack. (RELATED: Detroit Lions QB Matthew Stafford Is Lucky To Alive After Losing To The Vikings [VIDEO])

Your #Lions cover in tomorrow’s Detroit News. Yeah, we went there. pic.twitter.com/mmVXuWQtdI — Detroit News Sports (@detnews_sports) November 5, 2018

I smiled ear-to-ear when I saw this on BroBible this morning. If you’re going to go after reporters for their posture, then you can expect the local media to ride you for it if things don’t go well. That’s just how sports works.

You can get away with murder if you’re winning titles. Anything short of that, and you leave the door open for criticism. Right now, the Lions are 3-5. They’re not winning, and that’s a fact.

As a Lions fan, I have to tip my cap to The Detroit News. Patricia absolutely had this one coming his way.

