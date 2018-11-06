Whoever Embraced Trump Will Have A Successful Election Night, Says Jason Chaffetz

Former Republican Rep. Jason Chaffetz of Utah said anyone who rallied behind President Donald Trump is going to have a successful midterm election night.

“It’s fascinating. I think Donald Trump is, I mean, I’m amazed by his energy. He is everywhere. And I think the candidates that embraced the Trump agenda and Donald Trump will do very well,” Chaffetz said Tuesday on “Fox & Friends.” (RELATED: Jason Chaffetz Claims ‘Deep State’ Fought Back Against Him And Dug Into His Personal Life)

“The ones that are going to struggle tonight, I think, are going to be the ones that maybe gave a little bit of a stiff arm to the president,” he continued. “They didn’t want to talk about some of the things that the president wanted to do. I think those people tonight will pay a political price for not being on board with the president.”

Chaffetz said the talk of a blue wave for Democrats was overblown, but said it’s possible for them to secure a majority of between five and 10 seats by the end of the night.

“I was in the House going into 2010 and there was a red wave where we took 63 seats in the House. Nobody’s talking about that possibility,” he added.

“Will the Democrats potentially pull it off into the House? Yeah, they may have a majority of 5 to 10 seats before the end of the night comes, but you never know what’s ultimately going to happen. It’s up to the people that are watching this program right now whether or not they get out and actually vote,” Chaffetz said.

