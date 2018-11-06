LaMelo Ball’s Basketball Career Takes An Extremely Unexpected Turn

LaMelo Ball is headed back to high school to continue his basketball career.

After pro stints overseas and in his dad LaVar’s JBA, the youngest Ball brother is going back to playing against kids his own age.

Slam Online reported the following:

LaMelo will enroll at Spire Institute in Geneva, Ohio. He’ll be playing for the basketball program there this winter and is expected to make his debut on November 13 against national powerhouse La Lumiere in Indiana. Because Spire Institute is a prep school instead of a traditional high school, LaMelo will be eligible to play against other top prep schools. … LaMelo boarded a cross-Atlantic flight back to LA on Monday and is expected to start at Spire in the coming days.

This is actually a genius idea. I didn’t realize kids who had already given up their eligibility by going pro could even play in prep schools. I thought thy were done forever. Apparently, that is not the case. (RELATED: LiAngelo Ball Has Signed With A Pro Basketball Team)

If LaMelo lights up the best players in the country his age, which is an extremely likely possibility, then he will absolutely get drafted in 2020. I know lots of people want to hate on the young man because they don’t like his father. I get it. His dad loves making himself the center of attention.

However, LaMelo has great game. He can absolutely play with the best of them, and has NBA talent without a doubt.

If you think he’s not a legit NBA prospect at this point, then you don’t know a thing about basketball. Give him two more years to grow, add muscle, get better and he might find himself going extremely high. That’s the truth, regardless of your feelings about his father.

