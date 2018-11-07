Beto O’Rourke Drops F-Bomb On Live MSNBC Broadcast

Texas Democratic Senate candidate Beto O’Rourke dropped the F-bomb on live television during his concession speech to Republican incumbent Sen. Ted Cruz on Tuesday night.

WATCH:

O’Rourke, who earned himself a number of glowing media profiles about his skateboarding skills and punk rock youth, suffered defeat at the hands of Cruz in the 2018 midterm elections.

O’Rourke delivered a concession speech to supporters in Texas and declared that he is “fucking proud” of them.

“I want to thank this amazing campaign of people — not a dime from a single PAC. All people, all the time, in every single part of Texas. All of you showing the country how you do this,” O’Rourke said. “I’m so fucking proud of you guys.”

MSNBC anchor Brian Williams apologized for the coarse language after the network aired his concession speech live.

“Sorry about the F-bomb. We have no control over what’s in the concession speeches of various candidates around the country,” Williams said.

