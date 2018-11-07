El Chapo Makes A Strange Request For The Judge Ahead Of His Trial

Infamous drug lord El Chapo — real name Joaquín Archivaldo Guzmán Loera — has one simple request ahead of his trial next week.

According to TMZ, El Chapo’s legal team has asked a judge if he can hug his wife before his trial kicks off in the courtroom.

“The lawyers say it would be a ‘humanitarian gesture,’ because he hasn’t had any contact with his wife for two years since his arrest. He’s been in solitary confinement and has had no ability to see, call or write her the entire time,” TMZ reports.

El Chapo — who pled not guilty to 17 charges including drug smuggling, money laundering and conspiring to murder — wants to HUG his wife before Johnny Law delivers his fate. (RELATED: Star Rapper Found With Sickening Amount Of Drugs In Limo)

It’s worth mentioning that El Chapo has claimed to have killed around 3,000 people, give or take. His trial is going to have all sorts of unprecedented security present but now all he really needs is a hug.

At the end of the day, I guess everybody needs a hug. Even drug lords.

Anyway, best of luck to El Chapo and whatever he gets up to in prison, should he be sentenced.

Trial kicks off Monday, November 13 in a Brooklyn federal court.

