Lindsey Graham Rips WH Press Corps After Tense Press Conference With Trump

Amber Athey | Media and Breaking News Editor

South Carolina Republican Sen. Lindsey Graham accused the media of being allied with the Democratic Party after a tense press conference with President Donald Trump on Wednesday.

Trump got into spats with several reporters during the post-midterm presser — most notably CNN’s Jim Acosta — and ignited a debate about whether or not the press corps is acting appropriately at White House events. Several reporters interrupted the president and their fellow reporters, becoming especially combative in exchanges with the president.

Graham fired off a series of tweets arguing that the behavior of the press diminishes their trust in the eyes of the American people.

WASHINGTON, DC – OCTOBER 04: Senate Judiciary Committee member Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) (C) leaves a secure meeting space inside the U.S. Capitol Visitors Center after reviewing the FBI report about alleged sexual assaults by Supreme Court nominee Judge Brett Kavanaugh October 04, 2018 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

“It’s apparent to me the White House press corps lives in a bubble, and the way they are conducting themselves today will do NOTHING to improve their standing with the American people,” Graham tweeted.

Graham also rejected the president’s use of the phrase “enemy of the people” to describe the press, instead dubbing them the “Allies of the Democratic Party.”

Trump labeled CNN’s Acosta an “enemy of the people” at Wednesday’s press conference.

