Democrats Win The House, Liberals Delegitimize The Senate

It’s the day after the election and the results were mixed, at best, for Democrats. On the show today we talk about how the “blue wave” was more of a drip, as gaining power in the House was offset by losses in the Senate for Democrats. Since Democrats seek to destroy that which they can’t control, there is a push on the left to delegitimize the Senate. They can’t, of course, and if you had to control only half off Congress, the Senate is the one you’d want. So, all-in-all, it wasn’t that bad or a night for Republicans.

Listen to The Daily Daily Caller Podcast:

It’ll likely be Speaker Nancy Pelosi again come January. That means the party that spent the last 2 years complaining about money spent investigating the intelligence community’s role in creating the Russia hoax will now spend millions of dollars investigating the hoax itself hoping to make it true.

But on the other side of the Capitol, the news was very different. Republicans added to their majority in the Senate (and could still add more, as two races have yet to be called), which means judicial nominees and administration nominees will be easier to confirm. Moderate Republicans will no longer have to be catered to on nominations and President Trump can pretty much be assured his nominees for Cabinet positions will be confirmed. The Senate also ratifies treaties, which makes the new U.S.-Canada-Mexico trade agreement much more likely.

Every liberal media darling lost last night. Beto O’Rourke went down in flames, along with the fever dream that he could run for president in 2020. Republicans won the governorship and the senate seat in Florida and the governorship in Georgia. Each of these races were covered obsessively by the media in the hope that they’d all fall for Democrats. All that free media amounted to nothing in the end.

Since Democrats didn’t win the Senate, actually losing seat, the attacks on the institution of the Senate have begun from the left. The idea of the “Senate popular vote” is a completely made-up concept, but one they’ve started to embrace because they hope their supporters don’t understand the concept of state borders or the Constitution. They may ultimately be right.

We talk about it all on the show today, you don’t want to miss it.

Rate and review the show on iTunes, share on social media, and be sure to subscribe to the Daily Daily Caller Podcast so don’t miss any or it and you’re always in the know:

The Daily Daily Caller Podcast is a daily look and mocking of the news from a conservative perspective. Hosted by Derek Hunter, it is available in audio form Monday-Thursday and will have a video option on Fridays.

Derek Hunter is a columnist and contributing editor for The Daily Caller and author of “Outrage, INC: How the Liberal Mob Ruined Science, Journalism, and Hollywood” from HarperCollins, available now. Pick Up a copy, or several copies, here. Send compliments and complaints to derek@dailycaller.com or follow him on Twitter at @derekahunter.