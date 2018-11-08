Former Federal Prosecutor Andrew McCarthy Calls Whitaker ‘An Excellent Pick’ For Acting Attorney General

Former federal prosecutor Andrew McCarthy said on “Fox & Friends” Thursday that Mike Whitaker is an “excellent pick” by President Donald Trump to serve as acting attorney general after the departure of Jeff Sessions.

“It sounds like that [Trump] thought that he wanted [Sessions] out, but that the Republicans didn’t want to project that there was chaos at the Justice Department before the midterms,” McCarthy said. (RELATED: Trump Fires Jeff Sessions As Attorney General)

“It sounds like the second that was all over and he thought it was a good time for Sessions to go, he removed him.”

WATCH:

President Donald Trump announced Sessions’ replacement would be Whitaker on Twitter Wednesday and said a permanent replacement would be “nominated at a later date.”

We are pleased to announce that Matthew G. Whitaker, Chief of Staff to Attorney General Jeff Sessions at the Department of Justice, will become our new Acting Attorney General of the United States. He will serve our Country well…. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 7, 2018

….We thank Attorney General Jeff Sessions for his service, and wish him well! A permanent replacement will be nominated at a later date. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 7, 2018

“He’s really well-credentialed,” McCarthy said, adding, “He was a chief of staff previously to an attorney general — to Attorney General Ashcroft. He was a United States attorney in Iowa. You know, very fine former federal prosecutor and a top lawyer. So from what can I see it’s an excellent pick.”

