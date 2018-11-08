Former NY AG Eric Scheiderman Won’t Face Charges, Expresses Remorse For Assault Allegations

Former New York Attorney General Eric Schneiderman will not face criminal charges after multiple women came forward and accused him of domestic violence, the prosecutor announced on Thursday.

Michelle Manning Barish and Tanya Selvaratnam, two of the four accusers, spoke on the record to Ronan Farrow and Jane Mayer of The New Yorker. They accused Schneiderman of non-consensual physical violence last May.

The former AG resigned soon after The New Yorker’s article was published.

Nassau County District Attorney Madeline Singas told CNN Thursday that her office has no plans on filing charges against Schneiderman. Singas also proposed legislation to criminalize this type of behavior