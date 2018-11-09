Filming Of ‘Top Gun’ Sequel Reportedly Delayed SO Tom Cruise Can Learn To Fly Fighter Jets

Filming on the highly anticipated sequel ‘Top Gun” has reportedly been delayed to allow Tom Cruise time to learn how to fly Navy fighter jets.

That’s the report that surfaced Friday in the Daily Mail, which quoted an article from The Sun sharing that the 56-year-old action star “won’t film all the flight sequences — it’s too dangerous — but he will fly some, making him the first actor in cinema history to do so. The producers would prefer not to put their leading man, not to mention their whole film, at risk.”

However, Entertainment Weekly has since learned from sources at Paramount the report was not completely accurate.

It is reportedly true that the “Mission Impossible” star has “gone through extensive training for the” movie and will do some of his own flying “in certain aircrafts” in “Top Gun: Maverick.” But he is not learning how to fly Navy fighter jets, as the government doesn’t allow civilians to use militarized jets.

Also, filming is not on hold and will continue through the spring so fans can still expect the sequel with Cruise playing Maverick and Val Kilmer reprising his role as Iceman from the hit 1986 film to debut in theaters June 26, 2020.

Director Joseph Kosinski has shared the movie will reportedly deal with the challenges veteran fighter pilots face in the world of drone technology.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tom Cruise (@tomcruise) on May 30, 2018 at 10:40pm PDT

As previously reported, fans learned that rumors about “Top Gun” finally getting a sequel were true when the action movie star posted a great shot on Instagram of him decked out in a flight suit.

He simply captioned the post, “Feel The Need,” a well-known line from the first movie.