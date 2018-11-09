Tucker Carlson Targeted, Wife And House Under Siege

Antifa members protested outside of Fox News anchor Tucker Carlson’s house on Wednesday evening.

Carlson, a co-founder of The Daily Caller News Foundation, was at the Fox studio at the time, but his wife was home and locked herself in their pantry thinking the protesters were breaking and entering.