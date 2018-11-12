Alex Trebek On #MeToo Movement: ‘This Has Got To Be A Scary Time For Men’

Alex Trebek weighed in on the #MeToo movement and admitted that when it started, he thought, “this has got to be a scary time for men.”

“Yeah. You know, when the #MeToo movement started, I had discussions with the staff during production meetings. I said, ‘My gosh, this has got to be a scary time for men,'” the 78-year-old TV game show host of “Jeopardy” explained Monday in a piece for Vulture. (RELATED: Alex Trebek Is The Ultimate Trash Talker–Watch Him Destroy A Jeopardy Contestant In Four Words [VIDEO])

“I’m fortunate that I’ve never been in a position of power where I might be able to lord it over somebody sexually,” he added. “I said, ‘But there are guys out there — young guys are stupid in their teens.’ There’s nothing stupider than a teenage boy. They’re operating on testosterone.”

Trebek recently made headlines when he renewed his contract announcing that he would continue as the host of the popular running game show at least through 2022.

During the interview, he also reflected on his experience as the host of the show since 1984, and said that one reason a host can succeed as long as he has is “by not offending” people.

“I’ve been criticized for treating women more harshly than men. I’ve also been criticized for treating women better than men,” the Canadian-American TV personality shared. “In fact, I remember looking in a stack of letters once and finding two: One said, ‘Boy, you fawn over women [contestants] and try to help them out.’And the other was, ‘Boy, you’re mean to women.'”

“A viewer’s reaction is dependent on their biases in everyday life,” he added. “If they think that women are put upon unfairly, they’re going to watch the program and if they see anything that they believe satisfies their bias, it becomes their reality: ‘I always suspected you were nasty and now you’ve confirmed it!'”

Trebek continued, “But one reason why a host can succeed for a long time is by not offending. You saw it with Johnny Carson. He was bright enough to cover almost any potentially offensive moment with his wit. That’s one of the things, unfortunately, that we lack in politics today. There isn’t enough humor.”