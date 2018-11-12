VOTE: Who Should Be In The American Caravan To Mexico?

As most know by now, there is a caravan of thousands of South American migrants attempting to enter the United States in the coming months — presumably through entry ports seeking asylum, as well as illegally.

President Trump has made clear that those who wish to apply for asylum into the United States must do so legally and enter the correct ports of entry. Trump has also mobilized thousands of National Guard troops to help secure the border.

Still, many Democrats have decided that these attempts to secure the border must be racially-motivated, despite having previously supported similar ideas. (RELATED: Feinstein Urged Obama To Use Presidential Power TO Limit Immigration: ‘No Legislation Needed’)

This weeks-long controversy about the caravan heading to the United States has us wondering about what a caravan going in the opposite direction would look like. Why not send a Dodge Caravan to Mexico? Who would be in this hypothetical caravan?

