Young British Lottery Winner Is Offering Men A Sickening Amount Of Money To Date Her [PHOTOS]

The youngest female lottery winner is offering eligible bachelors everywhere to go steady with her.

Jane Park, 23, won just over $1 million in the Euromillions lottery when she was just 17 years old. And now that she’s a little older and more mature, she’s looking to settle down.

Park is reportedly offering her potential new boyfriend(s) up to $77,000 a year to date her. (RELATED: Here’s How A Star From ‘The Office’ Reacted When Her Photo Was Used On A Dating App)

And before you go making pre-judgments, here is Ms. Park:

Some items Park has bought since winning: new teeth, handbags, breasts and cars. She also reportedly went through a butt-lifting procedure in Turkey but claims she almost died during the surgery.

And after going through a few breakups, it seems that Jane Park has come to an epiphany and decided to settle down.

So she’s launching a website where eligible men can apply to date her, as well as her own reality series which will chronicle her search for Mr. Right.

And if you’re wondering why kind of crazy person would offer to do something like this, then take a look at this airtight logic, per a source familiar with the proposed reality series:

“She’s never sure whether she is being loved for herself or for her bank balance,” the source tells The Mirror. “So she would rather have the arrangement out in the open. Jane has a tendency to be insecure sometimes and worries about people’s motives. She is willing to pay the right price for someone loyal.”

This sounds borderline foolproof. Not only is this chick rich; she’s extremely clever, too. I hope she finds all the happiness and then some.

